Beta Finance (BETA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.11 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 112.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

