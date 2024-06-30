BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a 52 week low of C$43.96 and a 52 week high of C$60.60.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.