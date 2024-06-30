Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Basf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Basf

Basf Stock Performance

BASFY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

About Basf

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.