Bank of America Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $18.00

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

