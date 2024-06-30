Bank of America Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $46.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.5 %

Alcoa stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Alcoa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

