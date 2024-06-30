Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

