Bank of America Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $347.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $340.00 to $347.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

