Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 380,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,372. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0792 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 609,216 shares during the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

