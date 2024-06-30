Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after buying an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.