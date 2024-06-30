Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,749 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,384. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

