Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 286,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FMX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 542,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

