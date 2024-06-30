Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.69. 2,595,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.