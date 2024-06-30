Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $6.02 on Friday, reaching $123.80. 57,055,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.