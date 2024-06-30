Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

