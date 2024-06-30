B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

