Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 565,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Price Performance

NASDAQ:AYRO remained flat at $0.78 on Friday. 38,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,978. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Ayro has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.40.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.15). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

