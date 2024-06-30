Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.36 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $874.03 million and $22.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00009646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,327,298 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

