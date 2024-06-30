Avalon Capital Management Takes $235,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RSG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $194.34. 4,550,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,814. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.