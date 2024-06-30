Avalon Capital Management Sells 404 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avalon Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

