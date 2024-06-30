Avalon Capital Management Reduces Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 139,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 3,608,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

