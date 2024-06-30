Avalon Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avalon Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.29. 21,439,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

