Avalon Capital Management Acquires 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $480.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

