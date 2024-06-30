Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.36 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and approximately $210.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $28.82 or 0.00046418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,460,100 coins and its circulating supply is 394,113,730 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

