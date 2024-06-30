AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

AZO stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,964.10. 188,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,894.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,864.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.88.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

