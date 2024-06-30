Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

