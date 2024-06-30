Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

