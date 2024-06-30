Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AB. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,997. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

