Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,067,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. 34,881,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

