Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 367,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
