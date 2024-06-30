Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after buying an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.74. 173,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,377. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.