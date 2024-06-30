Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. 1,007,535 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.