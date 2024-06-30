Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock worth $1,133,297,126 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.