Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.13. 15,571 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

