Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,037.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 136.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.51. 3,803,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $370.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

