Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 562 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 989,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,508. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

