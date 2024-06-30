Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Atlas Price Performance
Shares of ATCOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
Atlas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.