Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ATCOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

