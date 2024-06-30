Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $8.97. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,322,529 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics



Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

