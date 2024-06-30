Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,020.87

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Astrafer has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $53,020.87 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astrafer has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Astrafer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.12584298 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $52,688.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astrafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astrafer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.