AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 80.7% in June

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMK

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,305. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $365,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,620.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 787,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.