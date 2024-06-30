ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. 837,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $964.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $907.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.