Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

