Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

