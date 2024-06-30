Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.42

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $77.15 million and $10.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001690 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001255 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,817,710 coins and its circulating supply is 181,817,308 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

