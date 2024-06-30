argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx
argenx Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $14.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.04. 536,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,628. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.68.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
