Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.32. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 610,616 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

