Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.08.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

