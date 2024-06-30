AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of APCX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 507.73% and a negative net margin of 3,538.08%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.