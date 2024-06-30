Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lessened by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.07. 15,003,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,453. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

