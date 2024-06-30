Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

