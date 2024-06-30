Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 707 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.58. 244,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,705. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

